November 07, 2017

November 07, 2017

'Release from Heaven' unmatched at Gold Movie Awards

Iranian animated product 'Release from Heaven', directed by Ali Noori-Oskouei, won the Best Animation award at the First Gold Movie Awards in London, the UK.

Noori-Oskouei's product received the monthly award for the October edition and was among the final participants for the annual event on January 11.

Set in a war-torn country, the animation narrates the story of a female writer and teacher, Sareh, who has to accompany two of her students on a life-changing mission find their fathers, goldmovieawards.com wrote.

It is a mixture of fantasy and reality in which the teacher tries to tell stories for her students to encourage them, but she finds out that the heroes of her stories are real.

Earlier, the animation grabbed the best film award at the 14th Accolade Global Film Competition in the US and the Animation that Matters Award at the 3rd Animation Day in Cannes (ADIC).

   
