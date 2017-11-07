Leader hails Arbaeen as outstanding event

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei applauded the growing enthusiasm for the commemoration of Arbaeen, describing the magnificent pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala to mark Arbaeen as a major event bestowed by Almighty God.

In comments at the beginning of a religious lesson in Tehran on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the pilgrimage to Karbala for the commemoration of Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH), as the envy of all people, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He described the huge movement as a “magnificent symbol” of love for the Shia imams.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage is among “very outstanding” events bestowed by God, the Leader added.

Each year, a huge crowd of Shia Muslims attend the religious event.

Last year, around 20 million pilgrims from all over the world gathered in Karbala, Iraq, on Arbaeen.

Iran said on Sunday that Iraq had thus far granted over 2.3 million Iranian applicants visas for going on a pilgrimage to the Arab country to perform mourning rituals marking Arbaeen.

In August, the interior ministers of Iran and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation in handling the religious rituals for Arbaeen.