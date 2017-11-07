4 more killed in renewed fighting in Kashmir

Reports said Tuesday that the four were killed in a gunfight that erupted following a government siege and raid on some homes in the southern village of Aglar.

Officials said the raid was carried out after police and security forces received tips about militants hiding in the village.

India labels people fighting against its rule in Kashmir as militants, saying they are linked to Pakistan. Most of the people in the Muslim-dominated region want independence or a merger with Pakistan. Tens of thousands have been killed in decades of violence in Kashmir as India continues to deploy hundreds of thousands of troops to secure the region.

Indian authorities said a soldier was killed in the early rounds of the Tuesday clashes that saw villagers throw rocks at military personnel. Police used tear gas to quell the protest, they said, adding that one of the slain people was a nephew of Masood Azhar, a senior Pakistani militant commander who leads Jaish-e-Mohammad, a group blamed for several attacks in Kashmir, including one last month near the airport in the region's main city of Srinagar.

Pakistan, which owns part of Kashmir and claims the Himalayan territory in its entirety, has repeatedly rejected India’s allegations about harboring militancy in Kashmir, saying it only offers moral and diplomatic support to the anti-India drive in the region.

At least 170 Kashmiris have been killed in India’s crackdown in the region this year. New Delhi says some 60 soldiers have also been killed in the confrontation.