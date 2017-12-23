Trump says US 'foolishly' spent $7 trillion in Mideast, time to rebuild home

US President Donald Trump talks with journalists after signing tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office, December 22, 2017, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Being a region full of complexities, the Middle East has been facing a string of crises. The rise of Daesh in Iraq and Syria followed by the Qatar blockade, fueling sectarian tensions, the invasion of Yemen, the flood of US arms to the Middle East and the recent Lebanese crisis are only a few instances in which Saudi Arabia’s involvement is discernible.

US President Donald Trump said the United States has “foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East,” stressing it was time to work “in a bipartisan fashion” instead to ‘rebuild our country,’ presstv.com reported.

“At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion,” Trump tweeted Friday. “Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start.”

The tweet came a day after Trump suffered a defeat at the United Nations General Assembly, which overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution calling on the US to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli ‘capital.’

Trump had threatened before the vote that Washington would cut foreign aid to countries that voted against his decision at the General Assembly.

Countries “take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us,” the president said Wednesday, adding, “We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us, we’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

The United Nations General Assembly has voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli ‘capital.’

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley had echoed the same sentiment ahead of the vote, saying the US would ‘remember’ the nations that voted ‘yes’ at the General Assembly.

Haley noted that the US was the ‘single largest contributor’ to the world body but the latest anti-Israeli measure could alter that.

Defying the threats, the UN voted 128-9 to make Trump’s decision ‘null and void.’ Thirty five countries abstained and 21 were no-shows.

The US has vetoed a UN Security Council’s resolution for the annulment of Trump’s Jerusalem al-Quds decision.

Trump appears to be turning the snub into an opportunity at home by stressing the need to spend more on America’s aging infrastructure.

He is expected to unveil his much-awaited 70-page infrastructure proposal next month, relying on a mix of federal, local and private spending.

Trump has also used Monday’s deadly train derailment in Washington State to call for more spending on infrastructure.

“The train accident that just occurred in DuPont, WA shows more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly,” he tweeted after the accident.

“Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long!”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had promised to deliver a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to improve rebuild roads, bridges, airports and other public works in the country.