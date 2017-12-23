RSS
0911 GMT December 23, 2017

News ID: 206733
Published: 0934 GMT December 23, 2017

Al-e Habib: Iran supports all peace efforts in Afghansitan

Iran’s Ambassador to United Nations Es'haq Al-e Habib said Iran has participated in every international and regional effort to create peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Afghanistan, MNA reported.

The official said the Afghan National Unity Government was at the forefront in fighting terrorists — in particular, the Taliban, Al‑Qaida, Daesh and its affiliates — as well as other extremist groups and criminals, including those in the narcotics trade.

“The sustained support of the international community was needed to support the Government in that fight as well as to address Afghanistan’s complex security, economic and political challenges,” he continued.

Al-e Habib underlined that the reported 87 percent growth in opium production over the past year was alarming, as narcotics provided a major source of income for terrorist groups.

“The international community must support relevant international and regional projects and activities, including those carried by Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan within the framework of the triangular initiative to counter narcotics,” he concluded.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Afghanistan
Al-e Habib
 
