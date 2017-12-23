RSS
December 23, 2017

December 23, 2017

UK-Russia: tension over cyber hacking allegations (Video)

UK-Russia: tension over cyber hacking allegations (Video)
euronews.com

Allegations that Moscow interfered in the UK's Brexit referendum have come up in meetings between the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his Russian counterpart.

Russia denies the cyber hacking claims, saying it is waiting to be presented with hard evidence, euronews.com reported.

On a visit to Moscow, Johnson told Sergei Lavrov there was what he called ‘abundant evidence’ of Russia meddling in foreign elections, but efforts in Britain had failed.

Johnson is making the first trip to Russia by a British foreign minister in just over five years, with a whole range of thorny issues raised.

At a joint press conference, Lavrov said, "The person sitting next to me — Boris Johnson — said recently that he had no evidence that Russia meddled in the referendum over Britain's exit from the European Union."

 

euronews.com
