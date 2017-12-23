Iranian-American group lauds court gag on Trump's Muslim ban

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) welcomed the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the lower court ruling blocking US President Donald Trump’s third Muslim ban.

“We celebrate today’s victory which brings affected families and impacted communities one step closer to reunification ... Congress must immediately act to defund this unconstitutional Muslim ban that tears families apart and makes America much less safe,” NIAC legal counsel Shayan Modarres said in a statement, IRNA reported.

Full text of the statement follows:

“We are reassured by the Ninth Circuit’s ruling today upholding Judge Watson’s decision to block resident Trump’s third attempt at banning Muslims. Today marks another victory for democracy and fundamental American principles. The US Constitution and the President’s attempts to achieve a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States simply cannot coexist.

“The Ninth Circuit has now been charged with upholding and defending our Constitution against this unconstitutional Muslim ban on two separate occasions. Both times they have answered the call by rejecting this administration’s attempts at banning Muslims.

“On the other hand, in the face of protests erupting in airports across the country, families being torn apart, weddings being postponed or canceled, and individuals being prevented from receiving much needed medical treatment, Congress has failed to act, and consequently, has allowed this unconstitutional expedition to ban Muslims to continue since January 27.

“We celebrate today’s victory which brings affected families and impacted communities’ one step closer to reunification. But we remain cognizant of the fight ahead. Congress must immediately act to defund this unconstitutional Muslim ban that tears families apart and makes America much less safe.

“In the same vein, we also call on Congress to immediately pass a clean DREAM Act and to terminate all other discriminatory Trump immigration policies. The promise of America does not belong to any one group. For this great American experiment to last, we must all feel welcomed and safe. The Congressional carelessness and neglect that has allowed our democracy to erode must end.”