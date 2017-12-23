Iranian freestyler among world best

The United World Wrestling has listed Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani as one of the best in 2017 World Championships.

According to the United World Wrestling website, Helen Maroulis in 58 kg weight category from US, Yasemin Adar in the weight category of 75kg from Turkey and Iran’s Yzdani in the weight category of 86kg were announced as the most outstanding ones, IRNA reported.

Yazadani was also called Iran’s superstar in 2017 championships.

He was the wrestler who had the best performance in all 16 weight categories.

The 2017 World Wrestling Championships were the 14th edition of World Wrestling Championships of combined events and was held from August 21-27 in Paris, France.

Yazdani is an Olympic and World Champion in freestyle wrestling in two weight categories. He became Olympic champion in the 74kg category at the 2016 Summer Olympics after defeating Russian wrestler Aniuar Geduev in the final. The following year he became World Champion at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in the men's freestyle 86 kg category.