Larijani: Regional countries seeking new ways to counter terrorism

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said regional countries are trying to find new approaches to counter terrorism in the Middle East.

Larijani made the remarks prior to his departure for Pakistan’s capital to take part in a three-day conference on challenge of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity, IRNA reported.

Describing the previous attempts in fighting terrorism as “unsuccessful”, the Iranian speaker said, “Due to the presence of active agents in the region, the regional countries have to look for new methods to uproot terrorism.”

Larijani's counterparts from Russia, Turkey, Afghanistan, China and Pakistan are also scheduled to attend the conference that opens on Sunday.

The top Iranian parliamentarian added that the six countries have always highlighted a campaign against terrorism.

He said the participants at the Islamabad summit plan to explore "sustainable" ways to fight terrorism.

Larijani also pointed to close Tehran-Islamabad relations and said on the sidelines of the conference he would hold separate meetings with his counterparts on possible avenues to remove obstacles in the way of further cooperation in various fields and expand economic ties.

Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat is hosting the three-day conference focusing on Parliamentary Cooperation for Peace, Connectivity and Prosperity in the region.

The imperative parliamentary meeting aims to identify, promote and develop common socio-economic interests of the six countries. This will help not only towards achieving stability and security in the region but can also potentially blossom into a golden ring of peace, economic growth and sustainable prosperity.

During the Second Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments in the South Korean capital Seoul in June, Pakistan's Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq proposed to host a conference of speakers from the six countries to address the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity with a core vision of promoting dialogue and interdependence among the regional stakeholders.