Saudi airstrikes kill seven across Yemen

Yemenis inspect damage at the site of a Saudi-led airstrike, in the northwestern city of Sa’ada, December 20, 2017. (AFP)

Saudi Arabian-led airstrikes conducted against various parts of Yemen have claimed the lives of seven people.

Reporting on Saturday, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network said Saudi-led warplanes had carried out strikes close to a university in the country’s capital of Sana’a, killing two people and injuring an unspecified number of others, presstv.com reported.

Elsewhere, in Sana’a Province’s Sanhan District, aerial attacks wounded two children and a woman.

The aircraft slew two civilians in strikes against residential buildings in the west-central Ma’rib Province.

Saudi-led attacks on the northwestern al-Hudaydah Province also killed three civilians.

More than 12,000 people have been killed in the Saudi-led war since March 2015, when Riyadh led a number of its allies in an invasion of Yemen, the Arab world’s already most impoverished country.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to restore a former Yemeni regime that was friendly to Riyadh.

Along with its allies, the Saudi regime has also imposed a blockade on Yemen, causing famine and a cholera epidemic caused by shortage of medicine.