Republicans, aides warn Trump of backlash at 2018 mid-term elections

Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republicans speak to the press after the Senate passed tax reform legislation, December 19, 2017. (AFP)

Republican Party lawmakers and political advisers to US President Donald Trump fear a backlash at next year’s mid-term congressional elections if the Republican US president fails to keep his campaign promises and improve his standing among working-class voters.

Trump’s advisers have been directly warning him of possible bloodbath in the 2018 midterms, which could obliterate the Republican congressional majorities and paralyze the president’s legislative agenda, Politico reported, presstv.com reported.

“In some corners of the Republican world, there is anxiety about the White House political operation and its readiness for next year’s races,” the news outlet reported.

Trump is well aware of the dangers his party faces in 2018, those who have discussed it with him say. During political briefing sessions, top aides have highlighted concerning developments, such as his declining numbers among well-educated voters and higher earners.

“In a year like this, you better not take anything for granted,” said US Representative Charlie Dent, a Republican from Pennsylvania, who is retiring nest year. “I think most members know this is going to be a really tough challenge this cycle.”

The president has major political challenges in the coming year, said a top political adviser to former President George W. Bush. Trump must improve his approval numbers, ensure the party nominates strong general election candidates, and sell his economic accomplishments, he said.

Trump’s all-out endorsement of unsuccessful Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who is accused of molesting teenage girls, has damaged the party’s standing with women amid the president's poor approval numbers among female voters, according to Republican National Committee leader Ronna Romney McDaniel.

Trump is urging Roy Moore to concede, as the embattled Republican Senate candidate refuses to admit defeat to Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore’s campaign was at the center of a national debate over sexual misconduct that has forced multiple powerful men in the worlds of politics, media and entertainment to resign.

Several Democratic senators cited the resignation of Senator Al Franken, Democrat of Minnesota, in the face of harassment allegations leveled against him as an increased impetus for Trump to do the same.

Some of the president’s advisers have taken it upon themselves in recent weeks to warn him directly about the fast-deteriorating political environment after Republican losses this fall in gubernatorial and senatorial elections in the states of Virginia, New Jersey and Alabama.

White House officials have convened to discuss ways to improve Trump’s standing with suburban voters as the president’s approval ratings have plummeted to the 30s.