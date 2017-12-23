Moments when central banks turned markets in 2017

The carefully chosen words of central bankers have long influenced financial markets, and even more so since massive stimulus programs have increased their clout.

At various moments during 2017, the words of leading central bankers have triggered significant reactions and underlined the complicated relationship between the guardians of monetary policy and global markets.

FT market reporters have picked the most notable quotes of the year and reprised how investors digested them.

People’s Bank of China

Zhou warns of ‘Minsky moment’

Hyman Minsky is an American economist who won fame for his theory about how excessive growth in debt or credit risks a sudden collapse in asset prices.

In October, Zhou Xiaochuan, the governor of the People’s Bank of China, stunned many by voicing concern that corporate and household debt is rising too quickly.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Communist party congress in Beijing, Zhou, who is soon to stand down as PBoC governor, said: “If we are too optimistic when things go smoothly, tensions build up, which could lead to a sharp correction, what we call a ‘Minsky moment’. That’s what we should particularly defend against.”

The PBoC has actively sought to harness the country’s runaway shadow banking sector that has helped power the economy in recent years.

Low inflation is a mystery, says Yellen

A lack of inflationary pressure at a time of low unemployment has puzzled and troubled central bankers this year.

The Fed’s two percent inflation target has not been achieved for half a decade and the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation is running at 1.6. Wage growth has also lagged behind and is now running at an annual rate of 2.5 percent.

After the central bank’s September policy meeting, Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said there had been legitimate reasons for why inflation had fallen below target before. These included spare capacity in the jobs market after the recession, falling energy prices and an appreciation of the dollar.

“This year the shortfall of inflation from 2 per cent, when none of those factors is operative, is more of a mystery,” she said. “I will not say that the committee clearly understands what the causes of that are.”

For some bond traders and investors, the absence of inflation means the Fed may well risk tightening policy too much. One of the best performing bond trades has been to play a flattening yield curve, whereby prices for longer-dated bonds do better than shorter-dated.

European Central Bank

Draghi sets pulses racing with taper talk

How long would the European Central Bank stick to its multi-trillion euro asset purchase program? It was one of the biggest issues of the first half of the year for investors, as strong eurozone growth and an easing of political risk spurred speculation the central bank would shrink the program.

In June, central bankers gathered at Sintra in Portugal and suggested, each in their own discreet way, that the era of quantitative easing may be drawing to a close. It was quickly dubbed the ‘Sintra pact’ by investors.

The contribution from Mario Draghi, the ECB president, proved one of the most significant. “All the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening recovery in the euro area,” he said. “Deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones.”

While Draghi added plenty of caveats, the tone had been set. The euro shot up, bond yields rose, and though ECB officials later tried to suggest markets had over interpreted the speech, the die had been cast.

Bank of England

Carney changes tack and lines up with hawks

Following hot on the heels of Draghi’s remarks at Sintra, came comments from Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England. In June, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee had been split on whether to raise rates, coming down on the side of leaving them unchanged by five votes to three.

Carney was then on the side of the doves. This was ‘not yet the time’ to raise rates, he explained a week later, pointing to worries over consumer spending and the level of business investment.

But a few days later, he was making the opposite case. “Some removal of monetary stimulus is likely to become necessary if the trade-off facing the MPC continues to lessen and the policy decision accordingly becomes more conventional,” he said at the gathering in Portugal.

The pound raced higher in the start of a rally culminating in the November rate rise, the first in a decade.