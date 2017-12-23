Gazan dies of wounds from Israeli fire

A Palestinian died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the Gaza border against US recognition of Beit-ul-Muqaddas as Israel's capital, the Health Ministry said.

Sharaf Shalash, 28, sustained bullet wounds last Sunday during a demonstration east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, AFP reported.

His death brings to 11 the number of Palestinians who have been killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognize Beit-ul-Muqaddas as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Nine died in clashes with Israeli troops. Two were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza.

The dramatic shift in Washington’s policy vis-à-vis the city triggered demonstrations in the occupied Palestinian territories, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, Morocco and other Muslim countries.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition of Beit-ul-Muqadd as Israeli capital.

In an attempt to avert the resolution, Trump had warned that “we’re watching,” threatening reprisals against countries that back the measure, which earlier faced a US veto at the UN Security Council.

Israel, however, rejected the world body’s resolution while thanking Trump for his decision to move US embassy from Tel Aviv to Beit-ul-Muqaddas.

Beit-ul-Muqaddas remains at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians hoping that the eastern part of the city would eventually serve as the capital of a future independent Palestinian state.