Barca stuns 10-man Real at Bernabeu

Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal from the spot against Real Madrid at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on December 23, 2017. DENIS DOYLE/GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona moved 14 points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga as three second-half goals wrapped up a convincing 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane's men had the better of a tight first period but Barcelona took control in the second and Luis Suarez swept home the opener before a Lionel Messi penalty took the game beyond Real, PA Sport reported.

It was a strange spot kick award by referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez, who could simply have awarded a goal rather than a penalty after Dani Carvajal handled on the line but then knocked the ball in as he lost his footing. The decision also saw Carvajal sent off.

Substitute Aleix Vidal added a third in stoppage time, and the title now looks almost certain to return to the Nou Camp as La Liga prepares to enter its winter break.

Cristiano Ronaldo headed in off the underside of the bar for Madrid in the second minute but it was rightly disallowed for offside, as the host made a bright start.

He then swung and missed at a low center from Toni Kroos, with Andres Iniesta just getting to the loose ball ahead of the onrushing Carvajal to concede a corner.

‘Lesson for everyone’

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde was understandably thrilled about the final result at Bernabeu.

It was a very different outcome from the Supercopa de Espana in August, when the Blaugrana was beaten 5-1 on aggregate, and Valverde explained that things can change quickly in the world of football, Marca reported.

"In one particular moment one of these two teams can be above the other, but we're both very even," the coach said after the match.

"That is a lesson for all. In preseason they played very well and were better, while we were today," Valverde added.

"There are lots of ups and downs in football. It could also turn against us again."

Asked to discuss the title race and the 14-point lead over Real Madrid, Valverde refused to think about the end of the season.

"This is not half a league," he said.

"We haven't even reached the halfway point of the league season. A lot lies ahead,

"We are some distance ahead, but that doesn't mean anything because nothing has been decided."

Speaking about the ins and outs of the match, Valverde admitted that Real Madrid had started well.

"In the first half they had set out a way of playing in which they matched us as we tried to bring the ball out," he said.

"They forced us to play it long and they're good at this. That said, we did have our chances. It was a difficult game. It's true that in the second half we took control and had the ball."

"[At 2-0] we did not consider Real Madrid to have lost already. Real Madrid almost had more chances against us with 10 than with 11."

He also had some specific praise for Sergio Busquets' defensive performance, while pointing out that the midfielder is also so skilled at bringing the ball out.