Durant leads champs past Lakers for 11th win a row

Warriors’ forward Kevin Durant (2nd L) drives past Lakers' Kyle Kuzma (L) and goes for the basket during the first half of an NBA game in Oakland’s Oracle Arena on December 22, 2017. MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP

Steve Kerr had been waiting to see rookie Jordan Bell play significant minutes alongside Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

With Green back to full strength, Bell got to shine – and the Golden State Warriors needed every little thing he provided on both ends, The Associated Press reported.

Now Kerr just wants to add a healthy Stephen Curry back to the mix and give that lineup a nice long look.

Durant had 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four blocks, and the Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 113-106 on Friday night for their 11th straight victory.

Bell recorded his first career double-double with season bests of 20 points and 10 rebounds, making a key layup with 2:45 to go and dunking a minute later.

''They're the main guys on this team so the fact he wants to see me play with them more is a good sign for me in the future,'' Bell said of Kerr, who loves the rookie's instincts and wants him to keep learning at this level.

Klay Thompson scored 16 points and Green added 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as he came back from a shoulder injury for the defending champs.

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points and fellow rookie Lonzo Ball had 24 points with five three-pointers in his first visit to Oracle Arena. Julius Randle added 21 points off the bench for Los Angeles, which snapped the Rockets' 14-game winning streak Wednesday night in Houston.

Durant shot 9 for 20 in the Warriors' 10th win in a row at home against the Lakers and sixth overall after Golden State outlasted the Lakers in overtime Monday night in Los Angeles.

Still without two-time MVP Curry, Golden State got some much-needed reinforcements.

Green returned after missing five of six games with soreness in his right shoulder, while Andre Iguodala also was back after sitting out Wednesday night's win against Memphis with flu-like symptoms.

''That was huge. I don't think we win that game without Andre and Draymond,'' Kerr said. ''It's great to have Draymond back after his absence. He brings an energy to the game that otherwise was lacking last game.''

The Lakers, who trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter before getting within 84-72 going into the final 12 minutes, briefly took their first lead of the night at 89-88 on Randle's three-pointer with 7:43 remaining.

Los Angeles cut the lead to 86-81 on a steal by Josh Hart and Kuzma's layup with 9:39 left, then 88-86 when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a three-pointer at the 8:09 mark.

Clippers 128-Rockets 118

Austin Rivers caught fire in the second half and, with some help from Lou Williams, shot the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers past the Houston Rockets 128-118 on Friday night at Toyota Center.

Rivers scored 30 of his team-high 36 points on 10-of-18 shooting in the second half, drilling 5 of 10 three-pointers down the stretch to keep the injury-riddled Rockets (25-6) at bay, Reuters reported.

Williams, traded by Houston in the offseason as part of the blockbuster Chris Paul acquisition, scored 32 points. Rivers and Williams combined to shoot 13 for 24 from behind the arc to offset another breathtaking performance from Rockets guard James Harden, who posted his second consecutive 51-point outing.

Harden finished 15 of 28 from the floor and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line while adding eight assists. Eric Gordon chipped in 28 points for Houston, which closed a season-long seven-game homestand with consecutive losses to the Los Angeles teams.