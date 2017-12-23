‘Retouch’ set for 10 more int’l screenings

Iranian short film, ‘Retouch’, which has brought home a special jury award from a Turkish film festival, is set for 10 more international screenings in January and February 2018.

Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, the Iranian short film claimed joint honors for the special jury award from the Silk Road section of the fifth SETEM Academy B.K.A Film Festival in Turkey, ifilmtv.ir reported.

The prize was shared with another production from Italy. The source of the report did not mention the name of the Italian production.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ is the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

The short film has enjoyed an outstanding success this year by having been accepted into many international film festivals and won a number of awards including the Silk Road Award at China’s Jinzhen International Short Film Festival and Best Short Film award at Michael Moore's Traverse City Film Festival in the United States.

It also has won awards from the Best Short Film Awards at the Krakow International Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Tribeca Film Festival, all in the US.

Mazaheri’s short piece is now set for ten more international screenings for January and February 2018 in India, Bulgaria, Norway, Ireland, Poland, Ibizacinefest of Spain, Filmwochenende of Germany, as well as Durango and Boulder festivals in the United States.