0905 GMT December 23, 2017

Published: 0336 GMT December 23, 2017

Austrians interested in joint university activities with Iranian oil industry

Austrian companies are keen on joining academic activities in Iran's oil industry, a visiting delegation from Vienna said.

The willingness was signaled at the fourth Iran-Austria Joint Energy Committee held in the central city of Isfahan where the Austrian delegation voiced their country's keenness to join university activities in oil and gas industry of Iran, Shana reported.

The event was held in line with the Iran-Austria economic cooperation roadmap for a five-year period (2016-20).

Along with the Austrian ambassador to Tehran, representatives from companies like BMWFW, RAG, ILF, VOWC and OMV attended the event.

Also from Iran, such companies as the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Fuel Conservation Optimization Company, the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), and the Iranian Ministry of Energy were represented.

Austria has been working with Iran in such areas as energy efficiency, renewable energies (photovoltaic), banking cooperation, and oil and gas projects.

Moreover, a $1-billion credit line has been defined, indicating a good level of bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

 

   
Austria
Iran
oil
 
