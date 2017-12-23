Iran, Switzerland underline promotion of nuclear safety cooperation

Head of the Iranian Nuclear Regulatory Authority Hojjatollah Salehi and Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner in a meeting in Tehran underlined the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of nuclear safety.

The two officials discussed the process of collaborations between two countries and underlined the need for continuation and promotion of the partnerships, IRNA reported.

Iran and Switzerland in August 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at preparing the ground for nuclear safety cooperation.

It was signed after Iran and the P5+1 group – Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany – on July 14, 2015, reached a conclusion over the text of a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

The agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was implemented in January 2016.

On April, the European Commission also announced that it has signed the first-ever project for nuclear safety cooperation with Iran, under the framework of the JCPOA.