RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0908 GMT December 23, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 206764
Published: 0348 GMT December 23, 2017

‘The End of Dreams’ goes to Dhaka Film Festival

‘The End of Dreams’ goes to Dhaka Film Festival

‘The End of Dreams’ has been accepted into the screening program of the 26th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

The movie, directed by Mohammad Ali Talebi, will compete in the Spiritual Films Section of the 26th edition of Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh, Mehr News Agency reported.

According to the festival’s website, Spiritual Films section promotes public discourse on the place of faith and spirituality in the human context. The idea is for viewers to distinguish between elements of identity in spirituality as opposed to the abuse of faith in fundamentalism.

‘The End of Dreams’ narrates the story of a boy who lives with his family in a northern village in Iran. Once his father buys a horse, he falls in love with it. He makes a mistake along the way but keeps it to himself. This creates even more troubles for him as time goes by.

Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is a biennial film festival established in 1992 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The 26th edition of the festival will be held January 12-20, 2018.

   
KeyWords
‘The End of Dreams’
Dhaka Film Festival
Bangladesh
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1360 sec