‘The End of Dreams’ goes to Dhaka Film Festival

‘The End of Dreams’ has been accepted into the screening program of the 26th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

The movie, directed by Mohammad Ali Talebi, will compete in the Spiritual Films Section of the 26th edition of Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh, Mehr News Agency reported.

According to the festival’s website, Spiritual Films section promotes public discourse on the place of faith and spirituality in the human context. The idea is for viewers to distinguish between elements of identity in spirituality as opposed to the abuse of faith in fundamentalism.

‘The End of Dreams’ narrates the story of a boy who lives with his family in a northern village in Iran. Once his father buys a horse, he falls in love with it. He makes a mistake along the way but keeps it to himself. This creates even more troubles for him as time goes by.

Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is a biennial film festival established in 1992 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The 26th edition of the festival will be held January 12-20, 2018.