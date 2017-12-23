Hundreds of submissions to Fajr Int’l Film Festival

Over 600 filmmakers from 35 countries have submitted works to the 2018 edition of the Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) in Iran, organizers said.

Organizers of the prestigious Iranian event this year sent invitations to producers all over the world to submit their films until the end of February 2018, ifilmtv.ir reported.

The 36th edition of the Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran from April 19-27, 2018.

So far, more than 600 filmmakers, from 35 countries, have applied to take part in various sections of the festival, organizers noted.

Established in 1982, FIFF is an annual event held by the Farabi Cinema Foundation, under the auspices of Iran’s Ministry of Culture.

Since 2015, the festival has been held in two separate national and international categories.

The 35th FIFF, in April 2017, focused particularly on movies from the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Caucasus, as well as films “heralding peace and friendship as true teachings of the holy prophets,” Tasnim News Agency reported.