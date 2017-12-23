RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0909 GMT December 23, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 206766
Published: 0401 GMT December 23, 2017

Tehran, Athens eager to join hands in tourism industry

Tehran, Athens eager to join hands in tourism industry
Mehr News Agency

Iran and Greece underlined the need to strengthen cultural cooperation, especially in tourism.

In a meeting on Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to Greece Majid Motalebi Shabestari, and the Greek Minister of Tourism Elena Kountoura underlined the need to expand relations in exchanging tourists.

Referring to age-old relations between the two countries, Shabestari said, “There is a need to deepen cooperation and create more facilities for the exchange of tourists.”

The Greek minister also welcomed the development of cultural relations, and said, “Beautiful sites of Iran in the tourism sector and its possession of ancient and important historical monuments attract a large number of enthusiasts.”

She hailed Iran’s climate diversity, its ancient history and many tourist attractions.

She also voiced readiness of the Greek government to participate in the development of Iran’s capabilities in the field of tourism.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Tehran
Athens
tourism
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0314 sec