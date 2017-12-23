Tehran, Athens eager to join hands in tourism industry

Iran and Greece underlined the need to strengthen cultural cooperation, especially in tourism.

In a meeting on Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to Greece Majid Motalebi Shabestari, and the Greek Minister of Tourism Elena Kountoura underlined the need to expand relations in exchanging tourists.

Referring to age-old relations between the two countries, Shabestari said, “There is a need to deepen cooperation and create more facilities for the exchange of tourists.”

The Greek minister also welcomed the development of cultural relations, and said, “Beautiful sites of Iran in the tourism sector and its possession of ancient and important historical monuments attract a large number of enthusiasts.”

She hailed Iran’s climate diversity, its ancient history and many tourist attractions.

She also voiced readiness of the Greek government to participate in the development of Iran’s capabilities in the field of tourism.