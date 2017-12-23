RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0908 GMT December 23, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 206774
Published: 0621 GMT December 23, 2017

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182: police

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182: police

The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines hit 182 early Sunday, with 153 people still missing, police said.

Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the country's second largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.

Regional officials confirmed more fatalities in three provinces and one city, after rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river.

One man was killed by a crocodile while securing his boat as the storm bore down on the western island of Palawan, police said.

 
   
KeyWords
Philippines
death
storm
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1155 sec