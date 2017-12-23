RSS
0908 GMT December 23, 2017

News ID: 206777
Published: 0654 GMT December 23, 2017

Bahrain FM in no position to comment on Iran: Qassemi

Bahrain FM in no position to comment on Iran: Qassemi

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has dismissed the recent "rude and cheap" remarks by the Bahraini foreign minister, saying he is in no position to comment on Iran.

You are not in a position “to comment about exulted Iran which is the symbol of an ancient and glorious civilization," Qassemi said on Saturday.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Bahraini Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah leveled baseless allegations against Tehran and said, "Iran is sustained but the Islamic Republic is temporary."

Qassemi said the ancient land of Iran with highly educated people has a quite unique history, civilization, culture, democracy and is amongst the most independent countries in the region.

Iran is the nightmare for failed Bahraini rulers and other reactionary regimes which have no capability but to suppress the demands of people and commit crimes against them in support of extra-regional countries, the Iranian spokesperson pointed out.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country in mid-February 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Bahrain
Iran
Qassemi
 
