Tremor jolts SE Iran

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale rocked the city of Faryab, southwestern province of Kerman on Sunday.

According to the report of seismography center affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 2:28 hours local time (22:58 hours GMT) and its epicenter was at 57.38 degrees longitude and 28.16 degreed latitude and in depth of nine kilometers underground, IRNA reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was registered at 16km of Faryab, 39 km of Kahnuj, 48km of Ziarat-e Ali, 153km of Bandar Abbas and 238km Kerman.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, as it straddles several major fault lines that cover at least 90 percent of the country. Some of the tremors which hit different parts of Iran have been destructive, causing huge number of damage to life and property.