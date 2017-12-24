Iran lambasts Bahraini FM's rude tweets

“You are too small to comment on a dignified Iran which embodies an ancient and glorious history and civilization,” Qasemi said while commenting on Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa’s anti-Iran remarks made on Friday in a twitter message, IRNA reported.
“With a genuine and cultured people, the ancient land of Iran enjoys a unique history, civilization, culture, and democracy and is one of the most independent countries in the region and also a nightmare for the desperate rulers of Bahrain and other reactionaries who have nothing but suppressing public demands and committing crimes against them with the backing of trans-regional countries,” Iranian Foreign Minister added.