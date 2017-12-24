Iran lambasts Bahraini FM's rude tweets

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi on Saturday censured the rude and cheap tweets of the Bahraini foreign minister about the Iranian territories and its government.

“You are too small to comment on a dignified Iran which embodies an ancient and glorious history and civilization,” Qasemi said while commenting on Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa’s anti-Iran remarks made on Friday in a twitter message, IRNA reported.

“With a genuine and cultured people, the ancient land of Iran enjoys a unique history, civilization, culture, and democracy and is one of the most independent countries in the region and also a nightmare for the desperate rulers of Bahrain and other reactionaries who have nothing but suppressing public demands and committing crimes against them with the backing of trans-regional countries,” Iranian Foreign Minister added.