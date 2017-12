Iran’s security is the outcome of its strategic deterrence, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said Sunday.

“Iran’s deterrence power alerts the enemies of the fact that the cost of attacking Iran outweighs its benefits,” Baqeri told top cadets of the Imam Hossein University in Tehran, IRNA reported.

The deterrence power is a balance between two extremes of the righteous and unrighteous fronts and no end for it could be assumed, he said adding that the deterrence power has an eternal nature.