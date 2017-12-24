Thousands of demonstrators call for Netanyahu's resignation (Video)

Israelis take part in a demonstration titled the "March of Shame", as they protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government corruption in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on December 23, 2017.

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption charges.

People gathered in central Tel Aviv for a demonstration, titled the ‘March of Shame,’ on Saturday for the fourth consecutive week, while a smaller protest was held in Jerusalem al-Quds, presstv.com reported.

Netanyahu is involved in two separate corruption cases and investigators have questioned him seven times.

The cases involve allegations that Netanyahu received lavish gifts from wealthy businessmen and negotiated a deal with a newspaper owner for more favorable coverage. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Congress president and Netanyahu’s long-time ally, Ronald Lauder, had given the premier and his son gifts, including expensive suits. The accounts prompted Israeli police to interrogate the prime minister.

Netanyahu is currently under probe over suspicions that he accepted €1 million (about $1.1 million) from accused French fraudster Arnaud Mimran for campaign funds during the 2009 elections.

There are also calls for Netanyahu to be investigated for his role in a billion-dollar deal to purchase three submarines from German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH.