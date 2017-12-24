Dutch-Iranians demand lawmaker's apology

Iranian diaspora in the Netherlands denounced a politician's move to have thrown away the Iranian Embassy's Christmas present and demanded that he apologize, Iran's Embassy in the Netherlands announced.

Iranian mission in The Hague sent Christmas presents to Dutch officials and political figures every year. The presents usually consist of a congratulation card with an Iranian souvenir, said an embassy statement, IRNA reported.

This year, the number of recipients of the message increased and the congratulatory message was sent to the parliamentary figures as well.

But, leader of the 50PLUS political party of the Netherlands Henk Krol 'with an incomplete and negative outlook at the Islamic Republic of Iran' and ignorant of the fact that the congratulatory message was sent to officials and personalities regardless of their gender, claimed that Iran has only sent them to men and threw the package out, read the statement.

The footage of Krol's move was broadcast by a local media Pow news show.