Iranian Parliament approves double urgency of bill on Palestine capital

The Iranian lawmakers voted on Sunday for double urgency of a bill to add an annex to the law on the Islamic Revolution's support of people of Palestine.

Should the bill be approved by the Iranian Parliament, Beit-ul Moqaddas, (Holy Quds), will be recognized as the eternal capital of the state of Palestine, IRNA reported.

In May 9, 1990, members of the third Iranian Parliament adopted the “Law on the Islamic Revolution’s Support of People of Palestine”.

The Law tasks the Presiding Board of the Islamic Parliament of Iran to “deepen and broaden this support through different methods and convenes representatives of Muslim countries and pundits on appropriate occasions.”

In their open session on Sunday, the Iranian Parliamentarians voted for double-urgency of a bill to add an annex to the previous Law by 187 votes in favor, 15 against and nine abstained.

Discussion on the details of the bill is to be held at the next Parliament session.

The move was made by the Iranian lawmakers after the US President Donald Trump made a decision on December 6 to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to holy Quds.

Political figures and international organizations including the United Nations (UN) as well as all the European Union (EU) member states warned the US not to transfer its embassy to holy Quds (Jerusalem).

On Thursday (Dec 21), The United Nation's resolution on a motion to reject the US decision on the holy Quds got 128 votes in favor and nine against.

The UN resolution “Affirms that any decisions and actions which purport to have altered, the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”