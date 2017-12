Mashhad-Sharjah flight cancelled

Flight 206 of Air Arabia Airline from Mashhad to Sharjah was cancelled on Sunday due to bad weather in the destination, said a local airport official.

The flight was scheduled to leave at 14:05 but had to be cancelled because of heavy fog in Sharjah, said Hassan Jafari, a public relations officer at Mashhad Airport, IRNA reported.

If the weather is fine tomorrow, the flight will be done on Monday at the same hour, he said.