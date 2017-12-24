‘Pet Man’ fetches Iran Brazilian award

Iranian short ‘Pet Man’ by Marzieh Abrar-Paydar won the Best Animation Short Film award from the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape, he encounters various obstacles, saopaulotimes.com.br reported.

Abrar-Paydar’s film outvoted ‘Citipati’ by German director Andreas Feix to win the best animation award.

Organized by The Sao Paulo Times paper, the Sao Paulo Times Film Festival has been rewarding two- to 50-minute short films in 14 categories since 2013.