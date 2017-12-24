RSS
News ID: 206820
Published: 0306 GMT December 24, 2017

Nadal out of season-opener in Abu Dhabi

Nadal out of season-opener in Abu Dhabi
TONY O'BRIEN/REUTERS

Rafa Nadal withdrew from next week’s season-opening exhibition event in Abu Dhabi due to ongoing fitness problems, the world number one said.

The 16-time grand slam champion, who won the French and US Opens earlier this year, withdrew from the ATP Finals in November after struggling with a knee injury during his round-robin defeat by Belgian David Goffin, Reuters reported.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has previously played at the tournament on eight occasions, will be replaced by compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.

“It was a tough 2017 and I need to take my calendar in a different way in order to be ready,” Nadal told the Mubadala World Tennis Championships website.

“For this reason, I have sadly announced to the organizers and now to you fans that I won’t play this time in Abu Dhabi.”

Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic have also withdrawn from the tournament, which is held from December 28-30.

The Australian Open, the first major of the new season, begins on January 15.

   
Nadal
Abu Dhabi
