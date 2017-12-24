Iran urges intelligence sharing for counterterrorism

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani proposed to develop a mechanism between the national intelligence services of Afghanistan, Iran, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey to combat terrorism.

“We need to develop a mechanism for interaction between intelligence services,” Larijani said at the first regional conference on combating terrorism and mutual cooperation, which took place in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Sunday. The event dubbed “Speakers’ Conference; the Challenges and Inter-Regional Connectivity” was attended by top parliamentarians of the six nations.

The top Iranian lawmaker called on the participant countries to attach more significance to interaction among their intelligence organizations and data sharing.

Larijani said the split in this issue is unacceptable, and the decision should be to unite countries facing the common threat.

He also drew attention to the need to establish cooperation between the six countries in the financial sphere and in cyberspace.

Denouncing the Western so-called anti-terror military coalition for its ineffectual war against terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, Larijani said the main reason behind the fall of the Daesh terrorist group was the formation of the Iran-Russia-Turkey coalition.

Terrorist activities would die down only when schools promoting Takfiri ideologies are closed, he added, saying Wahhabism has resorted to baseless and wrong teachings in the name of Islam to justify the massacre of innocent people.

Larijani said Islam is a religion of peace and those misusing the name of religion for terrorist activities are doing no service to Islam.

Speaking at the conference, Pakistan’s Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani gave an overview of the challenge facing the world, saying that these stem from failures of the international community and the UN to adopt the right approaches to address them.

President of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan, Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi, said addressing the challenge of terrorism should be our priority as our progress, peace and prosperity are deeply linked to the issue.

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Zhang Ping said no country alone can address the challenges facing mankind and, therefore, we will have to work together to tackle them.

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav V. Volodin, said we can defeat terrorism through collective efforts. He called for choking the funding for terrorism and strengthening legislative measures.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Ismail Kahraman, said the conference is going to yield positive results and therefore, it needs to be made a permanent feature.

