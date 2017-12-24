Speaker: New vistas emerge for Pakistan ties

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani hailed the ample opportunities available for closer cooperation with neighboring Pakistan, saying the complicated regional situation would necessitate the promotion of interaction.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, Larijani reminded the embassy of its major role in growing economic links with Pakistan, saying the parliamentary friendship groups of the two Muslim neighbors should also unleash their potential, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Larijani visited Pakistan to attend a six-party conference on the threat of terrorism and coordination for counterterrorism efforts.

Larijani also held talks with Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Raza Rabbani on bilateral ties and recent developments on Sunday.