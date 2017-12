Archeologists believe that the architectural structure discovered in the second season of explorations on Nadali Beig Hill in western Iran belongs to the fifth millennium BCE.

The Research Institute of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization quoted Hannan Bahranipour, head of the exploration team as saying that Nadali Beig Hill is located on the southwest of Sonqor in Kermanshah Province, in the vicinity of Jamishan River, IRNA reported.

“Following the establishment of Jamishan Dam over Jamishan River, the hill faced the risk of destruction,” he said.

“The first season of research work within the framework of probing was launched in the year to March 2017 with the purpose of identifying the ancient layers and cultural sequence, the results of which indicated that the area belonged to the Copper and the Middle Stone eras and the two phases of Seh Gabi and Dalma in the fifth millennium BCE,” he added.

He went on to say that the second season of exploration was conducted in the site to identify the architecture. A trench with the dimensions of 10x8 was explored in the southwestern part of the hill during the exploration season, he added.

“Findings of the exploration have so far included identification of several stages of construction, remains of residential units related to the everyday activities and a significant number of pottery pieces belonging to the Copper and the Middle Stone eras of the fifth millennium BCE,” Bahranipour noted.