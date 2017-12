Iran has been able to rank top in producing science articles through investment on young researchers, said Iranian deputy minister of health, stressing the necessity of supporting young scientists and researchers.

Reza Malekzadeh added, “In 2016, we published 52,160 articles and received more than 70,000 citations for our scientific articles”, Mehr News Agency wrote.

“We have been able to rank top in the region in terms of producing scientific articles and attain a higher rank than Turkey.

“Iran’s international share in science production has exceeded its population and has reached 8.1.

“This achievement is not due to adequate budgets, it has been made possible through the attempts by young scientists.

“Iran’s world ranking is 17 in science production and 18 in scientific citations. The reason for this growth is the change in the evaluation system of medical science universities that favors qualitative activities and achievements.

“From 1,115 distinguished scientists in Iran, 550 are active in the field of medicine —showing that the most outstanding students enter medicine and require support.”