Kabul suicide attack kills six: Afghan official

A suicide attack shook the Afghan capital on Monday morning claiming lives of six civilians and leaving three people injured, an Afghan official announced.

A young boy blew up himself at a sidewalk near the national security building in Kabul, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Najib Danesh told IRNA.

According to the spokesman, there was no military official or any checkpoint at the explosion scene.

The wounded, he added, were transferred to the hospital nearby.

On December 18, an armed attack happened in the national education building in Kabul in which only the three attackers were killed.