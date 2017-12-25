-
Countries defy US, seek regional dispute settlement
-
China calls on all countries to take steps to reduce tensions in Korean Peninsula
-
Vietnam evacuates hundreds of thousands ahead of storm
-
Pakistan allows Indian ‘spy’ on death row to meet family
-
Six killed in Daesh-claimed attack in Kabul
-
UN urges Myanmar to stop military campaign against Rohingya Muslims
-
Russia, China urge peaceful resolution to Korean Peninsula tensions
-
UN General Assembly calls for appointment of special envoy to Myanmar
-
Kabul suicide attack kills six: Afghan official
-
Iran urges intelligence sharing for counterterrorism