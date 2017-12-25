RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0739 GMT December 25, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 206867
Published: 0737 GMT December 25, 2017

Kabul suicide attack kills six: Afghan official

Kabul suicide attack kills six: Afghan official

A suicide attack shook the Afghan capital on Monday morning claiming lives of six civilians and leaving three people injured, an Afghan official announced.

A young boy blew up himself at a sidewalk near the national security building in Kabul, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Najib Danesh told IRNA.

According to the spokesman, there was no military official or any checkpoint at the explosion scene.

The wounded, he added, were transferred to the hospital nearby.

On December 18, an armed attack happened in the national education building in Kabul in which only the three attackers were killed.

   
KeyWords
Kabul
Afghan
Suicide
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0300 sec