100m still in extreme poverty

A recent report from the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that half of the world’s population cannot obtain essential health services.

According to the report, each year, large numbers of households are being pushed into poverty because they must pay for health care out of their own pockets, thisdaylive.com wrote.

Currently, 800 million people spend at least 10 percent of their household budgets on health expenses for themselves, a sick child or other family member. For almost 100 million people these expenses are high enough to push them into extreme poverty, forcing them to survive on just $1.90 or less a day.

The findings, released recently titled: “Tracking Universal Health Coverage: 2017 Global Monitoring Report,” was simultaneously published in Lancet Global Health.

“It is completely unacceptable that half the world still lacks coverage for the most essential health services,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization said.

“And it is unnecessary. A solution exists: Universal health coverage (UHC) allows everyone to obtain the health services they need, when and where they need them, without facing financial hardship.”

Also, World Bank Group President, Dr. Jim Yong Kim said: “The report makes clear that if we are serious — not just about better health outcomes, but also about ending poverty — we must urgently scale up our efforts on universal health coverage.”

“Investments in health, and more generally investments in people, are critical to build human capital and enable sustainable and inclusive economic growth. But the system is broken: We need a fundamental shift in the way we mobilize resources for health and human capital, especially at the country level.

“We are working on many fronts to help countries spend more and more effectively on people, and increase their progress towards universal health coverage.”

Nevertheless, it stated that there were some good news, stating that the report found that 21st century had seen an increase in the number of people able to obtain some key health services, such as immunization and family planning, as well as antiretroviral treatment for HIV and insecticide-treated bed nets to prevent malaria. In addition, fewer people are now being tipped into extreme poverty than at the turn of the century, it added. It, however, stated that progress remained uneven.

There are wide gaps in the availability of services in Sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia. In other regions, basic health care services such as family planning and infant immunization were becoming more available, but it noted that lack of financial protection meant increasing financial distress for families as they pay for these services out of their own pockets.

This is even a challenge in more affluent regions such as Eastern Asia, Latin America and Europe, where a growing number of people are spending at least 10 percent of their household budgets on out-of-pocket health expenses. Inequalities in health services are seen not just between, but also within countries: National averages can mask low levels of health service coverage in disadvantaged population groups. For example, only 17 percent of mothers and children in the poorest fifth of households in low- and lower-middle income countries received at least six of seven basic maternal and child health interventions, compared to 74 percent for the wealthiest fifth of households.

The report was a key point of discussion at the global Universal Health Coverage Forum 2017, that took place in Tokyo, Japan recently.

Convened by the Government of Japan, a leading supporter of UHC domestically and globally, the Forum was cosponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), UHC2030, the leading global movement advocating for UHC, UNICEF, the World Bank, and WHO.

“Past experiences taught us that designing a robust health financing mechanism that protects each individual vulnerable person from financial hardship, as well as developing health care facilities and a workforce including doctors to provide necessary health services wherever people live, are critically important in achieving ‘health for all,” Katsunobu Kato, Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare, said.

“I firmly believe that these early-stage investments for UHC by the whole government were an important enabling factor in Japan’s rapid economic development later on.”

“Without health care, how can children reach their full potential? And without a healthy, productive population, how can societies realize their aspirations?” the UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake said.

“Universal health coverage can help level the playing field for children today, in turn helping them break intergenerational cycles of poverty and poor health tomorrow.”

For the 10th consecutive month, inflation rate continued a downward trajectory, recording a marginal decline from 15.91 percent in October to 15.90 percent in November.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week stated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation increased by 15.90 percent (year-on-year) in November, 0.01 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in October (15.91) percent.

The 10th consecutive disinflation (slowdown in the inflation rate) though still positive in headline year-on-year inflation since January 2017 increases were recorded in all Glossary: Classification of individual consumption by purpose (COICOP) divisions that yield the Headline Index.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.78 percent in November 2017, 0.02 percent points higher from the rate of 0.76 percent recorded in October.

This represents the first rise in month-on- month inflation following five consecutive months on month contraction in headline inflation since May 2017.

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending in November 2017 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period was 16.76 percent, showing 0.21 percent point lower from 16.97 percent recorded in October 2017.