Iran karate fighters rank first in Iran Zamin Cup

Iranian karatekas stood first in the 13th Iran Zamin Cup held in Tehran.

Armenia ranked second and Georgia stood third in the event, head of Alborz Province Karate Committee Mohammad Akrami told IRNA on Monday.

“Iranian women fighters received seven gold, three silver and nine bronze medals,” he said.

“In kata category, Asqar Taherabadi snatched a gold medal and Ali Akbar Behzadi received a silver medal,” Akrami said.

“Iran’s Miaad Yari grabbed a silver medal in adult section and Esmaeel Motamedi, Shayan Emranzade and Ahmadreza Kude received gold medals in youth section,” he noted.

The 13th Iran Zamin Cup was held in Tehran on December 21-22.