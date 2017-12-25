Qasemi: No precondition for Macron's visit to Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Spokesman Qasemi said French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Iran is on the agenda of the two countries, but no date has been specified for it.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi touched upon the visit of Emmanuel Macron to Iran during his weekly press conference on Monday, IRNA reported.

Underlining that relations between Iran and France are positive and the trend will continue in the future, Qasemi said no conditions have been placed over talks and meetings with French diplomatic delegations.

Unfortunately, he regretted, French officials are sometimes influenced by Iran's enemies; some of their positions are wrong; and we can inform them about the realities in the region during bilateral talks.

Qasemi noted that Iran has called on France not to be swayed by the wrong policies pursued by the US and those who promote the Iranophobia project. He also called on the new French government to understand the significance of Iran and avoid making mistakes to appease certain countries.

"Especially in the time that the United States is pushing for wrong policies, Europeans must be more careful about the position they take," Qasemi said, adding that we will be explicitly discussing Iran's positions in the negotiations, and will recall how Iran has held a very influential and positive role in countering terrorism and in creating peace and stability in the region, ensuring the security not only in the region, but also in Europe.

Pointing to UN General Assembly's vote in opposition to US Trump’s new move to transfer Zionist regime’s capital to al-Quds, Qasemi said “we have already mentioned that today's world is different from the past, and that the United States can no longer, in any matter, seek universal consensus.”

He underlined that given the opposition of majority of countries to Trump’s policy, even those who hold differences of opinion with us, the United States is moving more towards international isolation.

Qasemi expressed hope that the Arab and Islamic world, instead of involving in internal conflicts, think about solving the most important issue of the Muslim world, which is al-Quds liberation; he added that the current situation in the region is what foreign powers and Zionist regime’s sponsors require; they have tried to sow discord in the Islamic world so that there would be no single voice heard against the Zionist regime.

Regarding President Rouhani's incoming visit to Azerbaijan, Qasemi hoped for necessary preparations for president's regional trips.

Foreign ministry spokesman declined the news about abolition of visas between Iran and Oman, saying "this is rejected because it has not happened at all, and no debate has been made regarding the issue."