RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0737 GMT December 25, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 206879
Published: 0339 GMT December 25, 2017

President announces new appointments

President announces new appointments

Iran's President Chief of staff of Mahmoud Vaezi appointed Fereydoun Verdinejad as his media advisor.

Verdinejad, 61, served as managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and the first director of Iran Cultural and Press Institute as well as Iran's ambassador to China.

Also on Monday, President Hassan Ruohani appointed Hosseinali Amiri as vice president for parliamentary affairs, Reza Faraji Dana as president’s advisor in scientific affairs and Akbar Torkan as his advisor in coordinating renovation of worn and unstable urban buildings affairs. Ali Yunesi was reinstated as the president’s advisor in ethnic and religious minorities affairs. 

 

   
KeyWords
IRNA
Verdinejad
Rouhani
appointments
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0606 sec