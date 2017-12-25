President announces new appointments

Iran's President Chief of staff of Mahmoud Vaezi appointed Fereydoun Verdinejad as his media advisor.

Verdinejad, 61, served as managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and the first director of Iran Cultural and Press Institute as well as Iran's ambassador to China.

Also on Monday, President Hassan Ruohani appointed Hosseinali Amiri as vice president for parliamentary affairs, Reza Faraji Dana as president’s advisor in scientific affairs and Akbar Torkan as his advisor in coordinating renovation of worn and unstable urban buildings affairs. Ali Yunesi was reinstated as the president’s advisor in ethnic and religious minorities affairs.