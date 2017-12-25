RSS
0740 GMT December 25, 2017

News ID: 206880
Published: 1109 GMT December 25, 2017

WikiLeaks founder's Twitter account deleted from microblog platform

WikiLeaks founder's Twitter account deleted from microblog platform
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP

The WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s account has been deleted from Twitter for unknown reasons.

According to media reports, Assange, who resides in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, hasn't tweeted since Friday. And now his Twitter account @JulianAssange cannot be reached on the microblog platform, Sputnik reported.

It is not clear if the account was suspended by Twitter or Assange deleted it himself.

​However, an archive of the WikiLeaks founder’s microblog can be easily found on the Internet.

Assange launched the WikiLeaks website in 2006. Since then, the platform has released millions of classified documents from all over the world on numerous espionage practices, war crimes, torture and many other human rights violations.

In 2012, Assange applied to the Ecuadorian authorities for a political asylum for fear of being extradited to Sweden on sexual abuse allegations. On December 4, 2015, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) ruled that Assange's detention was arbitrary. The United Kingdom and Sweden refused to recognize the legitimacy of the decision or to end Assange's prosecution.

   
