Iranian MP: Yemen has own missiles

An Iranian lawmaker affirmed that Tehran backs the Yemeni Army and nation, but rejected US accusation that Iran provides Yemen with missiles and emphasized that Yemenis employ their own weapons.

“We have announced repeatedly that the Yemeni Army and people have the support of Iran, however, we have also made it clear that we have not given any missiles to Yemenis,” Rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyed Hossein Naqavi Hosseini told Tasnim News Agency.

The Iranian MP said Saudi Arabia should know that if Iranian missiles were used in the Yemen conflict, the outcome of the war would be totally different, as Tehran rejects allegations that it is arming Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Naqavi Hosseini also said that Saudi Arabia should explain from whom it has purchased the bombs it is using to kill people in Yemen.

The popular Houthi Ansarullah movement fired a second ballistic missile into Saudi Arabia last Tuesday. Saudi air defense said the missile was successfully intercepted. Al-Masirah TV stated that the ballistic missile targeted the al-Yamamah royal palace in Riyadh, the official headquarters of the Saudi king.

"As your crimes and tyranny increase, you will find nothing but our missiles," Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech, VOA reported.

The Yemeni Houthi movement and its allied forces said that these missiles are the only means they have to defend their nation against a Saudi-waged war.

Earlier this month, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, displayed what she said was residue of the first ballistic missiles that landed near Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Nov. 4, 2017.

Speaking in front of a display filled with missile fragments, Haley said that the UN found evidence that Iran supplied Houthis with missiles and other arms made by Shahid Baqeri Industrial Group, a firm based in Iran.

Last Thursday at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley stood before what were claimed to be recovered parts and fragments of Iranian missiles that had been fired on Saudi Arabia by Yemen.

Haley claimed this was proof that Iran had violated UN Security Council resolution 2231 (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the P5+1 Iranian nuclear deal), which states, in part, that the parties to the deal “are to take the necessary measures to prevent, except as decided otherwise by the Security Council in advance on a case-by-case basis, the supply, sale, or transfer of arms or related materiel from Iran.” Resolution 2231 also prohibits Iran from supplying or selling weapons capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

Tehran rejected all claims and called the evidence fake.

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of inciting Houthis against Saudi interests. Riyadh has used its close connection with Washington and Trump's discontent with Iran's nuclear deal, while Tehran accuses Saudi Arabia of leading an inhuman war against defenseless civilians in Yemen.

Yemen has been under heavy airstrikes since March 2015 by Saudi Arabia’s warplanes as part of the brutal war in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstall Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

Local Yemeni sources say over 14,000 people have been killed since the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia began its aggression against the impoverished nation in 2015.

An alarming 20.7 million people in Yemen need some kind of humanitarian or protection support, with some 9.8 million in acute need of assistance. This man-made disaster has been brutal on civilians.