Greek university sets up Iranian studies, Persian literature department

Iranian studies and Persian literature department officially began its activities at Panteion University in Athens, Greece.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the university's dean Ismini Kriari hailed Iran's ancient civilization, pointing out that the Persian literature department will provide the students and researchers to make use of Iranian sources in their studies, timesofnews.com reported.

She further noted that the university welcomes further cooperation with Iranian scientific centers, as the two civilized countries of Iran and Greece have had unprecedented ties in the course of history and offered valuable scientific, literary and cultural services to the world.

Iran has made remarkable progress in various sciences and offered valuable services to the world in the fields of language and literature, philosophy and politics, she said, calling for mutual cooperation between the two countries' scientific centers.

Iran's Cultural Attaché in Greece Ali Mohammad Helmi told the same gathering that Iran and Greece boast ties stretching over 2,500 years and the two countries have rendered major services to humanity.

One of the problems facing the world is emergence of terrorist and extremist groups, he said, noting that cooperation between the two countries' thinkers can help solve the problem and uproot the evil phenomenon, Helmi said.