Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Bahrain's top military court sentenced six men to death on Monday after convicting them of charges including plotting to assassinate the Persian Gulf state's armed forces chief, state media reported.

It was the first official mention of any plot against the life of Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, who is a member of the ruling family, but the Bahrain News Agency gave no further details of when or where it was alleged to have taken place, AFP wrote.

Tiny but strategic Bahrain has been gripped by protests for years as its Sunni royal family has resisted demands from its Shia majority for a constitutional monarchy with an elected prime minister.

A judicial source said that all six of those sentenced to death on Monday were Shias.

BNA said that one of them was a serving soldier before his arrest and that all six were also stripped of their citizenship.

The court sentenced seven other defendants to seven-year jail terms and deprived them, too, of their citizenship. Five men were acquitted.

Only 10 of the defendants are in custody, BNA said. The other eight are on the run – either in Bahrain or abroad.

Since crushing street protests in 2011, Bahraini authorities have cracked down on all dissent, banning both religious and secular opposition parties and jailing hundreds.

Human rights watchdogs say that counterterrorism legislation has been abused to prosecute many peaceful opposition figures.

The United States has criticized Bahrain for its human rights record but the kingdom holds a strategic position in the Persian Gulf and provides the home base for the US Fifth Fleet.