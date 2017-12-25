Iranian director joins jury panel at Dhaka festival

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad-Hassan Amir-Yousefi is on the panelof jury at the 26th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in Bangladesh.

He will judge the Asian Film Competition Section of the 26th DIFF, ifilmtv.ir reported.

Other members of the panel, which will be presided by Girish Kasaravalli from India, are Gary Springer from the US, Age Hoffart from Norway and Morshedul Islam from Bangladesh.

Amir-Yousefi, a graduate in mathematics from Isfahan University, Iran, made his first feature film in 2004.

His 'Bitter Dream' was screened at the Director's Fortnight in the Cannes Film and received special mention of Golden Camera Award.

He has made a number of short films, documentaries and full length fictions, screened at many international film festivals, receiving several awards.

His film 'Fire Keeper' received the Innovation Award from Montreal Film Festival in 2009.

'The End of Dreams', directed by Mohammad-Ali Talebi, will represent Iran at the Spiritual Films Section of the 26th DIFF.

The DIFF's Spiritual Films section promotes public discourse on the place of faith and spirituality in the human context. The idea is for viewers to distinguish between elements of identity in spirituality as opposed to the abuse of faith in fundamentalism.

Launched in 1992 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the festival's 26th edition is slated for January 12-20, 2018.