Six killed in Daesh-claimed attack in Kabul

A suicide bomber killed six civilians in an attack near an Afghan intelligence agency compound in Kabul Monday in the latest assault claimed by the Daesh terror group in the capital.

The attacker struck as workers were arriving at the offices of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), a week after terrorists stormed an NDS training center in Kabul, AFP wrote.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said six civilians in a car were killed when the attacker blew himself up.

"Six people were martyred and three others were wounded," Danish said.

"They were hit when they were passing the area in their Toyota sedan vehicle. We still do not know the target of the attack but it happened on the main road."

The Health Ministry confirmed the death toll but put the number of wounded at one.

An AFP reporter at the blast site said the attack happened outside the main entrance to an NDS compound. Security forces swarmed into the area, closing off the main road leading to the building.

"Our initial information shows a blast took place near an intelligence headquarters in Shash Darak neighborhood of Kabul," Deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Daesh claimed the attack in a statement via their Amaq propaganda arm. It was the latest claimed assault by the terror group in Kabul, which in recent months has become one of the deadliest places in the war-torn country for civilians.

Security in the city has been ramped up since May 31 when a massive truck bomb ripped through the diplomatic quarter, killing some 150 people and wounding around 400 others — mostly civilians.

Daesh has expanded its presence in Afghanistan since it first appeared in the region in 2015.

It has scaled up its attacks in Kabul, including on security installations and the country's minority.

Last week's attack on the intelligence training center triggered an intense hours-long gunbattle which killed the two terrorists in an assault that was also claimed by Daesh.

The Taliban are also stepping up assaults on security installations.

On Friday, in an attack claimed by the Taliban, a suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed Humvee into a police compound in the southern province of Kandahar, killing at least six officers and destroying a building.