Yemeni missile kills several Saudi mercenaries

Yemeni forces fired a Zelzal 2 (Earthquake-2) ballistic missile at a position of Saudi-backed mercenaries in the Nihm district of the country's western Sana'a province, inflicting heavy casualties on them.

According to early reports, scores of Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to former Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, were killed and injured after Yemeni Armed Forces backed by allied fighters from the Popular Committees launched the domestically-produced missile at their position, Press TV reported.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yemen’s Arabic-language Al-Masirah television network that Yemeni forces had fired the Zelzal-2 missile at the Saudi mercenaries as they were trying to make territorial advances in the Nihm district of the province on Monday afternoon.

Separately, scores of Saudi-sponsored Hadi loyalists lost their lives and sustained injuries when Yemeni forces carried out two separate attacks against their outposts in the southwestern province of Ta'izz.

An unnamed military official said the first assault struck south of Khalid military base, while the second targeted an area west of Mawza city.

Furthermore, Yemeni forces and allied fighters mounted an offensive against a position of Saudi mercenaries in the Al-Maslub district of Yemen's northern province of Al-Jawf, leaving dozens of them dead and injured.

Yemeni forces also thwarted an infiltration attempt by Hadi loyalists in the Sadah area of Maslub district, killing and injuring many Saudi mercenaries.

Yemenis carry out retaliatory attacks in response to Saudi strikes on their country.

Saudis bomb Yemen

======

At least 15 people were killed in new Saudi airstrikes hitting various areas across Yemen, including the capital Sana’a, the Al-Masirah television network reported.

Saudi warplanes bombarded two farms in Zabid district in Hudaydah Province in the country’s extreme west early Monday, the report said.

Eight people were killed in the attack, including two women, while two more women sustained injuries.

Separately, Saudi jets carried out a string of attacks against the capital, killing seven civilians and injuring five more.

The casualties included three children and two women, the television reported, adding two people also went missing during the strike.

Eye witnesses said the number of the casualties could rise.

At least 13,600 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen in 2015. Much of the Arabian Peninsula country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.