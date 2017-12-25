S. Williams to make comeback in Abu Dhabi

Serena Williams will return to tennis in Abu Dhabi next Saturday, almost four months after giving birth.

The American, 36, will play world number seven Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition match during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, BBC reported.

Williams, who has won an Open-era record 23 Grand Slams, said she was "delighted to be returning to the court".

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams told the tournament’s website.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event.”

She gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September.

Former world number one Williams has not played since winning the Australian Open in January.

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou said in November that no decision had been made over whether Williams would play in the season's first Grand Slam.

Australian Open director Craig Tilley has said Williams is "very likely" to defend her title at the 2018 tournament, which starts on January 15.

Ranked 22nd in the world, she would not need a wildcard.

Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka have pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which runs from December 28-30.

Latvian Ostapenko, whose match against Williams will be the first between women to be played at a tournament first staged in 2009, said, "It is a huge honor to be part of that history."