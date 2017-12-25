Int'l narrators to recount stories in Iranian festival

The 20th International Storytelling Festival will be held from January 21 to 25 at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in Tehran.

According to deputy head of IIDCYA, the annual international festival will host 18,000 participants from across the country, Mehr News Agency reported

Reza Qamarzadeh further said that 6,737 stories have been evaluated at the provincial, regional and national levels, and those which are most qualified will be introduced to the event.

He stated that the festival seeks to promote storytelling traditions among younger generations and to keep alive this culture and ancient ritual of Iran.

The stories picked for the festival are focused on issues such as education, Razavi stories, tales from Shahnameh (Book of the King) and folklore which will be narrated on stage in under 20 minutes by a number of IIDCYA instructors, teenagers and grandparents.

In the festival's earlier edition, Cuban writer and narrator Elvia Ines Perez Napoles narrated her stories, while Norbert Kuber from Germany delivered speeches at the event. Indonesian writer Murti Bunanta also held a workshop on creativity in storytelling.